ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is beginning to look like the holidays, thanks to a big display of gingerbread covered bridges taking up the center of the front room. The displays are a part of the Gingerbread Covered Bridge Contest taking place at the Chamber.
The contest began Sunday, when all the contestants had to turn their works of culinary art into the chamber. The gingerbread covered bridges will be on display until Dec. 17.
The entries will be judged Nov. 27. There are three categories: youth, amateur, and corporate. The winning youth entry will be awarded $100; the winning amateur entry will receive $150. The contestants may pick up their gingerbread bridges on Dec. 17. Those that aren’t picked up are doomed to the Grinchmas in the Park, where the abandoned bridges will be smashed by the Grinch.