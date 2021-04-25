Avid walkers and hikers have a number of scenic trails to choose from in Northeast Tennessee.
The granddaddy of them all is the Appalachian Trail, which travels through 14 states and over 2,100 miles from Springer Mountain, Georgia, to Katahdin, Maine.
The hiking trail crosses into Tennessee near the Nolichucky River, just outside of Erwin. The world-famous trail has multiple access points in the Johnson City area.
Another one of the most enjoyed trails in the region is the Tweetsie Trail, which is a multi-purpose path that stretches 10 miles between Johnson City and Elizabethton. It is Tennessee’s longest rails-to-trails project and runs along the the track of the former East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad through Washington and Carter counties.
The trail provides opportunities for walking, hiking, running and biking on a relatively flat grade in a natural setting.
Local officials say the Tweetsie Trail is a legacy to the area’s railroading heritage, and was built with donations from individuals, businesses and local governments.
Other Walking/Hiking Opportunities In Johnson City Include:
• Buffalo Mountain Park, which offers 8.2 miles of moderate hiking trails with a more strenuous 1,500-foot rise from picnic area to top.
• Civitan Park, 1000 N. Broadway St., has a paved 1.57-mile walking/jogging track that connects to Lions Park.
•Liberty Bell Complex, Liberty Bell Boulevard, has a walking track that circles the entire complex and offers 1.7 miles of fitness area. It also features a 375-meter jogging and walking surface.
• Willow Springs Park, 1201 Huffine Road, with 1.8 miles of paved walking surface encircling the park.
• Winged Deer Park, 4137 Bristol Highway, has a half-mile flat track that encircles the ball field. The wooded, paved and lighted trails measure 1.5 miles.
In Jonesborough:
The town of Jonesborough offers a number of hiking and walking trails. Several hiking trails are located in the 130-acre Persimmon Ridge Park, just a mile from downtown.
The Eldridge-Jonesborough Scenic Trail and the Lost State Scenic Walkway are designed for exercise or leisure.
In Erwin:
The Erwin Linear Trail is a 8-mile moderately trafficked out and back trail located near Erwin. It features a view of the Nolichucky River and is convenient for all skill levels.
The trail offers a number of activity options. Dogs are allowed on this trail, but must be kept on a leash.
In Elizabethton:
The Elizabethton Linear Trail is approximately 6 miles long and runs from Eastside Elementary School to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The path follows the scenic Doe River through the heart of Elizabethton and then follows the Watauga River westward downstream to the state park.