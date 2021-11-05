To help in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Trans-portation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee.
Motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slowed traffic/possible delays and are urged to use extreme caution in the affected areas.
CARTER COUNTY, US 19E/SR 37 Bridge over the Doe River and Riverview Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this bridge repair project.
HAWKINS COUNTY, SR 1 between Lakemont Drive and Bayside Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-26 East near Mile Marker 7.9: On Wednesday motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-26 East near Mile Marker 8.9: On Monday motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 72.5: Motorists should be alert as a complete shoulder closure is currently in-place in this area and also for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. which may occur as crews haul off slide debris.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 34 Intersection at Industrial Park Rd: Motorists should be alert for lane reductions through this intersection improvement project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 from near I-26 (Log Mile 6.2) to near US 11W/ SR 1 (Log Mile 11.3): Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this resurfacing and bridge repair project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 East near Mile Markers 11.2 and 14: On Monday, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 West near Mile Marker 15.2: On Monday, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs.
WASHINGTON/ CARTER COUNTY, SR 91 between Broadway Street and SR 67: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures during daylight hours through this resurfacing project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 93 between Davis Road and Fire Hall Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project.
For information on statewide interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic