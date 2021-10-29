To help in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Trans-portation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee.
Motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slowed traffic/possible delays and are urged to use extreme caution in the affected areas.
CARTER COUNTY, US 19E/SR 37 Bridge over the Doe River and Riverview Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this bridge repair project.
HAWKINS COUNTY, SR 1 between Lakemont Drive and Bayside Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 72.5: Motorists should be alert as a complete shoulder closure is currently in-place in this area and also for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. which may occur as crews haul off slide debris.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 34 Intersection at Industrial Park Rd: Motorists should be alert for lane reductions through this intersection improvement project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 from near I-26 (Log Mile 6.2) to near US 11W/ SR 1 (Log Mile 11.3): Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this resurfacing and bridge repair project.
UNICOI COUNTY, I-26 East between Mile Markers 28 and 30: On Nov. 1 through Nov. 5, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities.
UNICOI COUNTY, I-26 West near Mile Markers 34: On Nov. 1 through Nov 5, I-26 will be reduced to one lane in each direction around the clock as crews perform bridge repairs.
WASHINGTON/ CARTER COUNTY, SR 91 between Broadway Street and SR 67: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures during daylight hours through this resurfacing project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 93 between Davis Road and Fire Hall Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project.
For up to the minute traffic information in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities follow TDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/knoxville511. For statewide travel information follow www.twitter.com/TN511