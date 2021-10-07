To help you in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Transportation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee.
For all road construction projects, motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slowed traffic/possible delays and are urged to use extreme caution in the affected areas.
CARTER COUNTY, US 19E/SR 37 Bridge over the Doe River and Riverview Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this bridge repair project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 37 between Doe River Bridge and Willow Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 37 between Log Miles 8.3 and 13.3: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing and safety project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between SR 359 and SR 91: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures during daylight hours through this resurfacing project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 173 between Log Miles 0 and 4.2: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing and safety project.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 359 between I-26 and Milligan Highway: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures during daylight hours through this resurfacing project.
GREENE COUNTY, US 11E/SR 34 both directions between Blue Springs Parkway and Forest Road in Mosheim: Motorists should be alert for lane closures and lane shifts through this area for bridge repair operations. These lane closures will remain in place 24/7 until repairs are complete. This bridge repair project is estimated to be complete on or before Oct. 31.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 72.5: Motorists should be alert as a complete shoulder closure is currently in place in this area and also for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. that may occur as crews haul off slide debris.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 34 intersection at Industrial Park Road: Motorists should be alert for lane reductions through this intersection improvement project.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 from near I-26 (Log Mile 6.2) to near US 11W/SR 1 (Log Mile 11.3): Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this resurfacing and bridge repair project.
UNICOI COUNTY, SR 81 between Log Miles 0 and 1.8: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing and safety project.
UNICOI COUNTY, SR 107 between 6th Street and SR 173: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing and safety project.
UNICOI COUNTY, SR 173 between Log Miles 1 and 3.2: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing and safety project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 East between Mile Markers 22 and 24: On Oct. 13-15, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. as crews perform bridge maintenance repairs.
WASHINGTON/CARTER COUNTY, SR 91 between Broadway Street and SR 67: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures during daylight hours through this resurfacing project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 93 between Davis Road and Fire Hall Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project.
