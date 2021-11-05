Get ready for a Sweet 16 celebration unlike any other when the Turkey Trot 5K Road Race and Family Fun Run/Walk takes place on Thanksgiving Day.
Who: Competitive runners, casual runners, walkers, kids, strollers, wheelchairs, handcycles, and dogs. It’s an all-inclusive good time for participants of all ages and abilities.
What: The 16th Annual Turkey Trot.
Where: The event will start on Legion Street in Johnson City, near Memorial Park Community Center and progress through downtown and back to TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
When: Thursday, Nov. 25, at 8:30 a.m.
“We are so excited to be back downtown with thousands of friends and neighbors for the 16th annual Turkey Trot,” said Race Chairwoman Jenny Brock. “We want to show the world that we can resume normal activities in a safe way so in addition to a commemorative T-shirt, this year’s Trotters will receive a Sweet 16 Turkey Trot mask as well. We ask that everyone wear these when not running or walking.”
Charitable Giving
The Turkey Trot has allowed Up & At ‘Em to donate more than $200,000 to organizations that promote health, wellness, and quality of life in our area. Up & At ‘Em also awards a total of $3,500 to the top three schools with the most participants in two divisions, with $50,000 being given directly to area schools since the Turkey Trot began.
Sponsors To Date
Supporting this year’s Sweet 16 Turkey Trot are: Saladworks, WJHL Newschannel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities, Appalachian Animal Hospital, Chick-fil-A West Market Street, City of Johnson City, Dempsey’s Jewelers, Dr. Torrey J. Carlson & Associates, HomeTrust Bank, Katz Americas, TVA Credit Union Ballpark, and Zak’s.
Registration Information
Registration for the Turkey Trot is under way at www.jcturkeytrot.com and will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. Fee is $25, which includes shirt, mask and medal. A special discount will be available for families of five or more (living in the same household) that register by Wednesday, Nov. 24. There will be no registrations the day of the event.
Packet pick-up and late registrations will be at Memorial Park Community Center from noon -8 p.m. Nov. 23 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 24.
A wheelchair division will be offered again this year, and strollers are allowed. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are allowed to start at the back of the pack, and owners are asked to please pick up after their pets.
For more information about the 5K USATF-certified course, trophy categories, school awards and prizes, parking areas, and road closures please visit www.jcturkeytrot.com and like the Johnson City Turkey Trot 5K on Facebook.
Event management for the Turkey Trot is provided by The Goose Chase.