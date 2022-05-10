ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings has made her recommendation on who should be the next leader of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton.
Tydings announced on Tuesday that she is recommending David Hicks to be the next president of the Elizabethton school. The Regents will consider the appointment during a special called meeting on May 25. An earlier press release said the two finalists, Hicks and TCAT-Elizabethton Vice President Danny Ray O’Quinn, were interviewed in public forums at the campus on May 3.
After the forums, Tydings followed the procedure by reviewing the input from the campus community and public, conducted further interviews with Hicks and O’Quinn and then made her recommendation to the Regents for a single candidate.
Hicks is a career educator in Georgia. Hh has been superintendent of Bremen City Schools in Bremen, Georgia, since 2010. He is also an adjunct professor at Piedmont University in Demorest, Georgia.
“I’m delighted to recommend Dr. David Hicks for the board’s consideration,” Tydings said. “I want to thank members of the search committee for their work in selecting two excellent finalists. I believe — after watching the forums, reviewing input from the campus community and interviewing the candidates — that Dr. Hicks is the best candidate to lead the college in its service to northeastern Tennessee.”
Hicks earned a doctor of education degree and a master’s degree, both in educational leadership, from Valdosta State University, and a bachelor of science degree in history/secondary education at Georgia Southwestern State University.
Prior to his service as superintendent of Bremen City Schools, he was superintendent of Hart County Schools, another K-12 public school system in Georgia. He began his education career as a high school social studies teacher at Dooly County High School and spent the following nine years as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. His complete resume and other information about the search are posted on the TBR website at https://www.tbr.edu/hr/executivesearches/president-tcat-elizabethton.
The other finalist, O’Quinn, is also a career educator who has served in the Elizabethton City School System and currently serves on the Elizabethton City Board of Education.
The man selected by the Regents will succeed President Dean Blevins, who is retiring in June after nearly 13 years of service as TCAT-Elizabethton’s sixth chief executive officer and 35 years in career and technical education.
The Regents will meet by teleconferencing at 1:30 p.m. EDT to consider acting on the chancellor’s recommendation. The meeting will be livestreamed and archived on the TBR website at https://www.tbr.edu/board/may-25-2022-special-called-board-meeting.
The board began the process of choosing Blevins’ successor on Jan. 31. A 14-member search committee, chaired by Regent Miles Burdine, conducted the search, which included reviewing application materials from 15 applicants representing a broad spectrum of experiences and backgrounds.