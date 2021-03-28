A miniature landscape of mountains and valleys stretches across the length of a spacious room in the Campus Center building at East Tennessee State University.
Small towns and sprawling metropolises sit in makeshift displays, and yards and yards of train tracks circumnavigate the room.
After 14 years on the ETSU campus, a museum showcasing Johnson City’s history with the local railroad system is looking for a new home.
Director Fred Alsop said the George L. Carter Railroad Museum has outgrown its space at ETSU, and with on-campus construction projects slated to occur sometime in the future, the museum is searching for new accommodations.
The museumhas about 5,000 square feet of space, which Alsop said was more than enough room roughly 14 years ago. The museum, however, has continued to expand, and the membership of its affiliated railroad clubs have also grown dramatically.
“We’re just basically out of room,” he said, noting that the museum also has roughly 1,000 square feet of items in storage at ETSU’s Valleybrook campus.
Open one day a week on Saturdays, Alsop said, the museum typically sees about 8,000 visitors a year.
Aside from the miniature displays, the walls of the museum are also lined with a gallery of glass cases that contain railroad memorabilia. Space is also dedicated to a library full of books about the history of the local rail system and workshops where enthusiasts cut together small buildings and craft tiny, artificial trees.
Alsop has discussed the move with leaders at the city, the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Johnson City Development Authority. He estimates the museum would need between 15,000 and 20,000 square feet to expand its layout and exhibits.
One of its exhibits houses the museum’s representation of the Tweetsie Railroad, which started in Johnson City and extended to Cranberry, North Carolina.
Commissioner Jenny Brock noted that conversations about the museum’s move have been going on for at least a few years. She broached the topic during a City Commission meeting after recently hearing from Alsop.
Brock said the museum is an asset to the community that reflects its history and could be a real destination if it were more accessible.
Alsop noted that there’s probably no city that is more connected to railroads than Johnson City.
“It owes its birth to a railroad,” he explained.