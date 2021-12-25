In 1856, Johnson City founder Henry Johnson built a home and a general store at the intersection of a main stagecoach road and a new railroad branch.
That small outpost blossomed into a city, and now, Bradley and Lora Eshbach hope to honor Johnson City's roots by opening a general store this spring downtown. The Generalist will move into the old home of Masengill's Specialty Shop at 244 E. Main St.
"I've always been obsessed with general stores," Bradley said. "I think they're a pretty iconic part of Southern culture, Appalachian culture. They're kind of the first business and sometimes the only business to pop up in small communities, and they're kind of a hub of activity."
Bradley said he and Lora hope to turn their space into a community center and a "mini department store," offering a little bit of everything for everyone. The Eshbachs plan to "power" the general store with a community of local vendors. The location will also serve as a resource for members of The Generalist's "retail collective."
Included in the monthly fee vendors will pay to sell in the space will be the option to list products through the The Generalist's online storefront. Vendors will also be able to use the store's post office.
"The real sell for vendors is you're not only selling your stuff in person, but you can sell your stuff online in a bigger network," Lora said.
The Eshbachs also plan to offer workshops for vendors. These resources will help small retailers with little e-commerce experience to learn how to take a proper product photo, for example.
"We want to continue to find ways to educate and bring in other experts," Lora said. "... We want to have ongoing resources for vendors to come in and learn how to level up."
Bradley attended Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University before ultimately moving away in 2010 for work. He and Lora, who is from California, met in Chicago. The pair has regularly visited East Tennessee since they started dating and got married in Jonesborough.
In Chicago, Lora co-founded an event and gallery space, which also featured a monthly marketplace. Bradley comes from an advertising background. When Lora and Bradley moved to Johnson City it was with the plan of starting both a business and a family in the area.
"Downtown has always been where our heart has been, and for my entire life that Masengill's building has been an iconic and important part of my life," Bradley said.
Bradley remembers going to church just a quarter mile down the road at Central Baptist, the same church attended by former Masengill's owner Ambers Wilson.
Masengill's Specialty Shop was founded in 1916 by John Masengill and ultimately closed in 2017.
Downtown Johnson City, Bradley noted, had a strong lineup of department stores that gradually disappeared as business was pulled to the Mall at Johnson City, Roan Street and now Boones Creek. He's looking forward to seeing that commercial and communal pull return downtown.
"I feel like we're kind of buffing a diamond that's already in the crown of downtown," Bradley said about the former Masengill's space, "and I very much feel like we're stewards of something that is bigger than us."
With 4,500 square feet to fill, Lora and Bradley are now hoping to receive feedback from the community about what they want in a general store. They also want to hear from people who have memorabilia, photos or stories about Masengill's Specialty Shop.
Reach out to The Generalist on social media or by email at hello@thegeneralist.store.
"We're very interested in getting feedback from the community as we build this," Bradley said.