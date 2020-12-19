Johnson City-based General Shale announced Friday an agreement to acquire Meridian Brick, the nation’s largest manufacturer of masonry solutions. When finalized, General Shale will become the leading supplier of masonry products in North America.
The acquisition broadens General Shale’s production and sales footprint throughout North America, particularly in Texas, the Southeastern U.S., and in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Meridian Brick operates 20 manufacturing plants and 27 distribution centers throughout North America with more than 1,000 employees. The company’s offerings encompass face brick, thin brick, stone, mortar, stucco, block and specialty items.
Most notably, Meridian Brick maintains six production locations and five distribution centers in Texas, which is responsible for 25% of all U.S. brick consumption, making it the largest brick-consuming state in the country.
General Shale is the North American subsidiary of Wienerberger AG of Vienna, Austria, a leading international provider of building materials.