General Shale on Tuesday celebrated its acquisition of Meridian Brick.
With the closing of the deal, which was initially announced in December, the Johnson City-based company has become the premier supplier of innovative and sustainable masonry solutions in North America.
“Meridian Brick is an incredible strategic fit for our company, and bringing them under the General Shale umbrella is a continuation of our long-term, value-driven growth strategy,” said Charles Smith, president and CEO of General Shale. “Our portfolio now encompasses an expansive range of top-quality products, including face brick, thin brick, stone, mortar, stucco, block and specialty items available in areas throughout the U.S. and Canada.
“As we grow, we will maintain our focus on offering complete, sustainable system solutions for existing General Shale and Meridian Brick customers, along with the stellar customer service they have always relied upon from both companies,” Smith added. “We look forward to the new and exciting opportunities this acquisition brings to our organization.”