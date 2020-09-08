Washington County General Sessions Court Judge James Nidiffer died peacefully at his home Monday night after a lengthy illness that caused him to take medical leave from the bench earlier this year.
Nidiffer was elected to the bench in 2006 after practicing law in the area and serving as the part-time municipal judge in Johnson City.
While the mood throughout the courthouse was sad and disheartened on Tuesday, many people in the system were eager to talk about a respectable and respectful man who loved his job.
Attorney Russell Kloosterman, who was instrumental in creating a video for Nidiffer with messages of love and hope from court personnel and others in the community, said “he was an excellent judge to be in front of. He took young lawyers in and always tried to (mentor). From the bench he always showed everybody equal respect whether you were new and novice or a veteran attorney.
“He was always very respectful of everybody and he immediately earned everybody's respect that I know of. One of the things he and I loved and shared was the love to help children out in our community.”
Kloosterman said the idea to make a video for Nidiffer came to him because he knew how much Nidiffer missed his job and co-workers.
“With COVID, people weren’t able to go to him and he wasn’t able to go out. One day I came up with the idea of hiring a videographer for people to send him a message. He felt the love and support. My understanding is he was able to watch it not only once, but several times and it brought a lot of happiness to him.
“I thought it was the least I could do for him when he's done much for the community. He was a Christian man and he felt comfortable with the end coming. It’s just really sad. He was one of the greatest judges we could have had on the bench and he always tried to look for hope in people and point them in the right direction.”
Some of the closest people to work with Nidiffer in the courtroom were deputy clerks. A few shared their feelings about Nidiffer.
Brenda Downes, Circuit Court Clerk: “They don’t come any finer than Judge Nidiffer. He was so well loved by everyone in the justice center ... everyone had such high regards for him."
Angelia Facemeyer, deputy Sessions Court clerk: “While death may end a life, it does not end a relationship. Judge Nidiffer was a prominent figure in the clerk's office. He was not only our judge but also a mentor, counselor, comedian, and most importantly a friend.”
Amy Moon, deputy Sessions Court clerk: “He was not only kind, he cared. He truly cared about people. It didn't matter if you were in jail or the clerk sitting next to him. He cared. He was always, always available to talk to. Many times I used him not only as a work therapist but a personal therapist. He cared. He married my husband and me and would always sing "Fly me to the Moon" when he and I were around each other. That was the song we walked out to,” after getting married.
Sue Seaver, chief deputy Sessions Court clerk: “He was deeply loved because he treated everyone with dignity and respect. He was a fair man that cared about the people and their lives whether he was on the bench or not. He made up nicknames for some of the girls in the clerk's office and we shared a lot of laughter over the reasoning behind some of the names. Judge Nidiffer was a remarkable man and he will truly be missed.”
Phillip Ratliff, a public defender, and his wife, Rachel, also an attorney, both said Nidiffer was someone who cared about everyone.
“That was always the thing I appreciated about him. He did civil, juvenile and criminal court and he cared for everyone. “He cared for anybody who was accused of a crime, convicted or confessed. Across the board, no matter who came in front of him, he treated everyone with respect,” Phillip Ratliff said.
Rachel Ratliff praised Nidiffer for his diligence in juvenile court to get to the bottom of a juvenile’s behavior.
“He always went above and beyond. If he thought something was going on with a teenager he treated it that he needed to get to the bottom of it. He was just very patient.”
Don Dale said Nidiffer took him under his wing after law school and became a mentor and friend when they practiced law together, first with another attorney’s firm, then when they opened one together.
“He was a true and genuine friend,” Dale said. “I had the utmost respect for him. He was a mentor to me, and I learned so much from him. In 2012 I started working for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) in his court; he was a true professional. He never let our former relationship get in the way.
“I remember him counseling children over the years in court and always thought about how honest and sincere he was.”
Nidiffer’s fellow judges also reminisced kindly on him.
“One of the things I'll most remember about James Nidiffer is his love for the law,” fellow Session Judge Don Arnold said. “I don’t think I know anybody who enjoyed being a judge more than he did. He was kind to people, he would listen, he enjoyed it.”
Arnold became a sessions judge in 2013 after a third position was created to help ease the caseload on Nidiffer and Judge Robert Lincoln.
“I tried a couple of cases in front of him and found him to be courteous, knowledgeable and kind,” Arnold said.
Judge Robert Lincoln said his counterpart was “the most caring, courteous and knowledgeable person on the bench I knew. He was not just my co-worker, he was my friend.”
On the Children's Advocacy Center of the 1st Judicial District Facebook page, the agency had this to say: “The First Judicial District is mourning the loss of an amazing man today. Judge James Nidiffer spent many years working with children in the area as a Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge for Washington County. Incredibly respected and a genuinely kind person, he will be missed by everyone.”
Windi Lou Little, a client support specialist at The Next Step Behavioral Health said this: “This makes my heart hurt. This man was always so nice to me, but was always very firm about the treatment the kids got to ensure their mental health was taken care of. I've had to endure his sharp tongue a time or two (and) was even told I was going to be in contempt of court if I didn't get something approved for a kid. He was so passionate about his job! He's one of my favorite judges and he will be greatly missed!”
Criminal Court Judge Lisa Nidiffer Rice, who was Nidiffer’s distant cousin, said she always knew him as a hard working judge.
“He was a 24/7 365 public servant for the citizens of Washington County,” she said. “He was a fine man on and off the bench.”
----
Reported earlier:
Washington County General Sessions Court Judge James Nidiffer died peacefully at his home Monday night following a lengthy illness that caused him to take medical leave from the bench earlier this year.
Nidiffer was elected to the bench in 2006 after practicing law in the area and serving as the part-time municipal judge in Johnson City.
Keep checking with www.JohnsonCityPress.com as this story develops.