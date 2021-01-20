ELIZABETHTON — Gary Smith has announced that on Feb. 26 he will be retiring as director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Emergency Management Agency. He has served Carter County and Elizabethton as director for the past seven years. “It has been a privilege and my great honor,” Smith said in his announcement letter to Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby.
When he was asked by the Johnson City Press to ask about his retirement, Smith said he plans to remain in the area and upon the retirement of his wife, they plan on occasionally taking some trips. At the top of their trip list is a journey to Israel.
Smith has already seen a bit of the world. He is retired from the Air Force with 24 years of service. He is a 1979 graduate of Hampton High School. He is the brother of Capt. Tom Smith of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
Smith said he has many memories of emergencies his agency has worked under him, including the plane crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2019, the straight line wind storm in ’16 that caused considerable property damage and took two lives, the major forest fire near the Appalachian Trail in the White Rocks section of the Cherokee National Forest and many rescues.
Smith said “My thanks to all of the men and women of the emergency services in Carter County. It has truly been a pleasure standing shoulder to shoulder with each of them. Also, I need to thank each of the EMA offices in the Northeast Tennessee region. We have a very cohesive group and each has helped us at one time or another during my tenure. Finally, I also need to thank the outstanding support we have received from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the Non-governmental Organizations such as the Red Cross and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.”
In his letter to the mayor, Smith said: “We are truly blessed to have so many dedicated professionals who are willing to go above and beyond to ensure the well-being of the citizens of Carter County and the First Tennessee Region.”
Smith said he was thankful to have served under three Carter County Mayors, Leion Humphrey, Rusty Barnett and Patty Woodby. He also appreciated the support he received from the Carter County Commission, the Elizabethton City Council and the Watauga City Commission.
That support and Smith’s leadership will also make possible the opening of one of the greatest achievements, the new Emergency Operation Center located next to the Carter County Emergency Communications office on North Sycamore Street. That building, designed by the Elizabethton architectural firm of Reedy and Sykes with direction from Smith is set to open in just a few days.