Jack Roney, a member of David Crockett High School’s Class of 2021, has earned a prestigious scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania.
His acceptance into the university marks the first time a David Crockett student has won such a scholarship to an Ivy League school.
Roney was selected in the QuestBridge National College Match program, which connects high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to the nation’s top colleges. Out of more than 18,500 applicants, QuestBridge selected 6,885 finalists to be considered for the National College Match Scholarship.
The QuestBridge high school seniors have an average unweighted GPA of 3.93 and 94% are in the top 10% of their class.
Fast Facts
Favorite subject in school: “I really enjoyed my foreign language classes, French and Russian. “
Dog or Cat: “I have two dogs, so I’m definitely in the dog camp.”
Ideal way to unwind: “To relax, I’ll often improvise on my piano.”
How does it feel to be invited to an Ivy League school?
The feeling is surreal. I still don’t think I’ve taken it all in yet. It’s difficult to quantize that in six months I’ll be in the center of Philadelphia at a school founded by Benjamin Franklin.
I didn’t go into high school assuming that I’d end up at a place like that. Nonetheless, I hope to make the most of it when I go.
What role has your friends and family played in your academic career?
My family has always been supportive of my academic ventures. Having stability at home has allowed me to pursue my dreams to the best of my ability, and I am very grateful for it.
My friends have also played a big role in my success. Those competitive influences they subconsciously provided pushed me to better myself in all aspects of my life. I’m very thankful for all those who have helped me get to this point, and I hope to honor their contributions with my future success.
What are your fondest memories of David Crockett High School?
I really enjoyed my time playing for the boys’ soccer team, as well as playing in my school’s marching and concert band.
However, my fondest memory was with my school’s installment of Key Club. I had organized an event with the local veterans association to honor our local veterans on Veteran’s Day. It was one of my first experiences leading a cause that I truly cared about, and I will never forget the impact it had on me.
What do you plan to study in college?
I plan on studying cultural anthropology and business. I hope to research the cultural implications of emerging markets in French African nations, as well as assist in the economic stimulation of underdeveloped areas of the world.
My first encounter with anthropology was when I helped my sister, who is studying forensic anthropology at the University of Tennessee, in a cultural anthropology class. I learned about the Asante people of Ghana, and their unconventional economic hierarchy.
Since then, I’ve attended the Tennessee Governor’s School for International Studies, where my interest in anthropology was solidified. I have always been interested in business, so merging the two in a cultural context seemed like the natural progression of my interests.
What advice would you give to other students aspiring to attend a top university?
The application process is relatively strenuous. Admissions officers spend less than a minute looking at your application before they make a decision, so it is important that you make your application unique.
The best advice I can give is to present yourself in a way that could be seen as invaluable to a community at a top university. Highlight your strengths and cover your weaknesses. Let your actions speak louder than your words. Help them see your vision at their school. If you can effectively illustrate your passion, you will have a much greater chance of gaining admission.