ELIZABETHTON — For most people, this week’s First Friday event in downtown Elizabethton was all about having fun and playing games. That was certainly true of a lot of grownups, who were enjoying the shopping, the live music and the art. There were also a lot of children and teens who appeared to be having a good time in the two downtown breezeways, playing games and assembling kits.
But there was a more serious side to what these young people were doing, as Brandon Pierce, chief executive officer of Pure Legacy, pointed out. He said the kids were definitely having a good time, but they were also sharping their skills to become more proficient at STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) activities. Not only that, they can enjoy the fun of doing the projects with their friends. During the First Friday event last week, they were busy making RC cars. Other weekly STEM activities will include gardening, wiring, volcanoes, an egg drop challenge and other fun classes.
For instance, what looked like a purely whimsical task of making a magician’s wand that lighted up in the dark, Pierce said was actually providing the children with some serious practice in electrical wiring. Along the same pattern, young children were actually building a drone that really flies. In another exercise, children will be doing some 3D modeling. Pure Legacy has developed Future Innovators, which focuses on tutoring young students of all ages in STEM education and also in such areas as computer-assisted learning, environmental sustainability, subject tutoring, college prep and ACT prep. Pierce said it even includes such areas as art.
Pure Legacy has developed partnerships with Carter County Drug Prevention, P.E.A.K Mentors, and Red Legacy Recovery. Pierce is also looking for college students who would like to be a part of the program, especially those majoring in education.
In addition to the First Friday events, Future Innovators will participate in Evenings on Elk, also in downtown Elizabethton, where children will be building RC cars and racing behind the Red Legacy Recovery offices, 413 E. Elk Ave.
There are also special events coming up that include a showing of “Karate Kid at the Covered Bridge Park on June 26. Another movie is scheduled for July 17 at the Covered Bridge Park. That one will be “Inside Out”.
Another fun event will be a Harry Potter Birthday celebration in Covered Bridge Park on July 31 from 2-5 p.m.