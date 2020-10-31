Of the nearly 1,400 children registered for gifts from the Salvation Army Angel Tree and food from the Johnson City Press Christmas Box this year, five little ones are in the loving care of Jacklyn and her husband, a hard-working couple thrown onto hard times by the ongoing pandemic.
A home care worker for the elderly, Jacklyn missed more than a few months of work this year due to the off-and-on scheduling of her children’s schools and the coinciding closures of the after-school programs that, in better times, allow her to work longer hours.
A skilled laborer, her husband’s income has always come and gone with the construction projects he signs onto. And until this year, her steady although smaller income has filled the gaps for them when things got lean.
Back on the job for only a few weeks, Jacklyn’s family is looking ahead to what may be another rough patch on the horizon. Their oldest child’s school went back to virtual learning last week with the soaring COVID-19 numbers. Jacklyn has heard rumors that the younger children’s schools may close as well.
And while her 13-year-old is old enough to fend for herself at home, thanks to an adult family member’s untreated drug addiction, there are actually five younger children in their household. Jacklyn and her husband are also fostering an extra little one and she knows the total number is too many for one big sister to look after.
If it comes down to it, she said, “I just hope my employer will understand and will hire me back. I love my job and I need my job but I have to be a mommy first.”
The family is already behind on the rent. Jacklyn’s work hours are not back to the level they were at before the pandemic. And all the things children naturally desire as the holidays begin to roll around are all looking very iffy.
Still, she said, “I wake up every day and I thank God for putting me here to provide for my kids. And I keep going because, basically, they are relying on their mommy.”
“I was raised to keep going,” she said. “I was raised to always keep trying for whatever it is you want. My happy place is my kids, so I keep going.
Looking forward to Christmas, Jacklyn said proudly, “My tree is up. I know it’s still Halloween but with everything that has happened this year, we needed that happiness. So my tree is up. It’s all lit up. And it is awesome.”
For something to go under the tree for the children and for a festive meal to feed them on Christmas day, Jacklyn has signed her five youngest ones up for Angel Tree gifts and registered the whole family for Christmas Box food.
Her 13-year-old is too old for the Angel Tree, but Jackly said she always revels in every opportunity for a family celebration. As for Jacklyn, she said optimistically, “We’ll see what tomorrow brings.”
Like almost everything this year, the Angel Tree and Christmas Box projects have been scaled back to avoid bringing together the large number of volunteers it takes to put the gifts and food in the hands of the families who need them.
Because the Salvation Army’s small staff will be providing all the manpower for the distribution, Angel Tree gifts will be limited to a new pair of shoes, a new coat and three age-appropriate toys for each child.
And in lieu of the large family food box it traditionally provides, the Christmas Box will include a small ham, a 10-pound bag of potatoes, a three-pound bag of onions and a $35 food shopping gift certificate for families of three to five people. Families of six or more will receive two $35 gift certificates with the three side items. And small households of one or two and approximately 300 low-income seniors in the three-county area will also receive the $35 food certificate, for a total food distribution to just over 1,000 households.
For those who wish to help, donations to the Christmas Box may be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605. While donations of any amount are welcome, a $45 sponsorship donation will cover the cost of the holiday meal for one family.
The Christmas Box is a 501 ( c) 3 organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. And because the Johnson City Press covers all administrative costs for the project, 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase food.
Donations to the Christmas Box may be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.
More information about the Christmas Box can be found at the website and at the Johnson City Press Christmas Box page on Facebook, or may be obtained by contacting Senior Reporter Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com or 423-722-0538.
More information about how to help the Angel Tree project can be found online at www.salvationarmyjohnsoncity.org or may be obtained by calling the Johnson City Salvation Army at 423-926-2101.