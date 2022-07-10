With 180 volunteers working on nearly 20 projects across the region, the 2022 Week of Caring by United Way of East Tennessee Highlands created an economic impact of over $25,000 for local nonprofit organizations.
“Words cannot express how much this means to us,” said Nikki Hughes, executive director at Girls Inc. of Johnson City. “We would never have the money to pay someone to do all this for us. It has been such a blessing.”
Week of Caring is a weeklong volunteer effort during which community members head out to various nonprofits to tackle projects for the agencies. This year, Week of Caring took place June 20-24, with projects going on all day.
With the value of a volunteer’s time estimated at $29 an hour and nonprofits struggling to find employees in this economy, volunteers are essential for many organizations. Plus, many people who are employed want the opportunity to volunteer.
A study by Nonprofitsource.com found that 82% of employees want the opportunity to volunteer with peers in a corporate-supported event. Eighty-eight percent of the United Way’s corporate partners believe that effective employee engagement programs help attract and retain talent.
“We love providing extra hands to our nonprofits partners through volunteer opportunities during Week of Caring,” said Leslie Salling, president & CEO of United Way of East TN Highlands. “Our nonprofit partners can accomplish projects that they wouldn’t normally have the resources to complete. Our local companies also benefit by engaging in a meaningful way with their colleagues and their community. It’s a win-win for our community and our local businesses.”
Organizations that participated in this year’s Week of Caring include AT&T; Bank of Tennessee; BrightRidge; Blackburn, Childers & Steagall; Citi; Eastman; Eastman Credit Union; First Horizon Bank; the Johnson City Doughboys; Northeast Community Credit Union; SnapOn Tools; Young Professionals of Johnson City; and TVA. The staff at United Way of East TN Highlands also took on a project of their own.
If your organization is looking for a way to give back to the community either through volunteering or fundraising, contact Leslie Salling at lsalling@unitedwayetnh.org or call the United Way of East TN Highlands’ office at 423-220-1229.