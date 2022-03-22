A Johnson City woman is leading a regional effort this weekend to raise money and awareness for the people of her native Ukraine.
Nelly Ostrovsky, who was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, before immigrating to this country in 1990, is spearheading the “Eat, Drink & Make a Difference” campaign on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help provide humanitarian aid to the women and children of Ukraine.
“It breaks my heart to see the people I care for in harm’s way,” said Ostrovsky, who recently learned the 32-year-old son of a childhood friend was killed in fighting near Kyiv. “Raising money helps me to take off some of this heavy burden.”
She said her friends and neighbors in Johnson City, where she has lived for the past 30 years, have “been warm and eager to help the people who have been devastated” by the fighting in Ukraine.
“This is our community’s chance to be a help to them,” said Ostrovsky, who noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported more than 111 children have already died in the conflict.
Ostrovsky said businesses in the region, including restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops, are being asked to help raise funds for United Help Ukraine, a non-profit 501C volunteer organization based in Washington, D.C. It was founded following the Russian Federation’s incursion into the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and is dedicated to providing assistance to women and children forced to flee their homes following the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.
Participating businesses will be identified by a blue and yellow (Ukraine’s national colors) poster that reads: “Eat, Drink & Make a Difference.” The posters contain QR codes that donors can use to make a direct contribution on their smartphones through PayPal or Facebook.
All donations are tax deductible and 99% of the contribution will go to help families in Ukraine.
Ostrovsky said businesses that want to join the fundraising efforts should email tnforukraine@gmail.com and a poster with the QR codes will be delivered to them.
A rally to show support for the people of Ukraine will also be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Johnson City’s Founders Park. A moment of silence will be observed to honor Ukrainians killed in the fighting.
“There is a sizable population of Ukrainians who live and work in the region,” Ostrovsky said. “There are also quite a few from Russia who support the people of Ukraine. It’s not about a divide of ethnic groups. It’s a divide by what is right and what is wrong.”