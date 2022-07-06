The Limestone Ruritan Club will host a country breakfast buffet on Saturday, July 16, from 7-10 a.m.
This all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 per plate.
The Ruritan Club is located on 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, Limestone.
Updated: July 7, 2022 @ 8:03 am
