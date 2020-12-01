The Jeremiah School, a non-profit faith-based school for children with autism, is hoping to use Giving Tuesday to raise funds for a new roof for its gymnasium.
Recently, the school moved into the former Ashley Academy building on Knob Creek Road — a building built in 1979. In a fundraising email sent on Tuesday, the school said the gym roof is in "desperate need of replacement" after being patched multiple times, and is "nearing the end of its useful life."
As a result, the school is launching a "Raise the Roof!" campaign, which you can donate to by visiting their website at www.jeremiahschool.com.