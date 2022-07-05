The head of a non-profit organization committed to ending homelessness believes tiny houses is the answer to a big problem in the region.
Kaarina Hill, founder and CEO of the African American Community Action Organization Inc., is pushing support for a tiny homes project similar to one that has proven successful in addressing homelessness in Austin, Texas.
Hill said the idea is to provide tiny houses at affordable rents to homeless families in the area. She said these pre-built modular homes would range from 200 square feet to as much as 800 square feet.
The rent would go for $200 to $300 a month.
Hill said the homes would offer hope to homeless veterans, as well as women and children who have been displaced as a result of domestic violence.
“We hope this is a concept that will spread throughout the area,” Hill said. “We want to see fewer homeless people while creating vibrant communities.”
Creating a village
Hill said she hopes to work with area health and social welfare groups to provide mobile health clinics and job counseling services to the tiny home community. She said a similar project in Texas has seen the development of thriving tiny home communities with neighborhood grocery stores, restaurants and even arts and craft shops.
She envisions a local community with its own garden to provide fresh vegetables for tiny home residents.
“We also want to be located near Johnson City’s Transit System,” Hill said. “My hope is to make the residents feel like they are part of something special. We are setting a new standard with something that is going to be very different.”
Hill noted she has had personal experience with being homeless when she was left on the streets to care for her three children and her ailing mother. She said the treatment she received at a community organization in Kingsport was less than welcoming.
She said one person affiliated with the organization was less than sympathetic to her family’s plight and even treated her situation as an indication of a moral failing on her part.
“No one deserves to be treated that way,” Hill said. “That’s why I’m so passionate about this project.
Building local support
Hill said Robert Sampson, a Realtor and broker with Greater Impact Realty, is helping with her tiny home crusade. Sampson is a member of the Tennessee Affordable Housing Coalition and serves on the advisory board for the Tennessee Housing Development Authority.
He said the project is looking at modular units built by a Las Vegas company that can be installed on a prepared site in less than an hour. Sampson said the tiny houses come equipped with all the household appliances that a family will need.
Hill said her organization hopes to secure donations and grant funding to purchase a site in Washington County to place 150 tiny homes.
“That would be a good start,” said Hill, who noted she is still working on a business plan for the project.
Sampson said one of the first objectives of the tiny homes project will be securing the proper governmental zoning.
“Zoning will definitely be an issue,” Sampson said. “Hopefully we can build partnerships to help sell the concept to the public and local leaders.”
Hill said developing partnerships will also be essential in obtaining grant funding and private donations for the project.
“We are hoping the community will get on board with the idea,” she said.
More information on the mission of the African American Community Action Organization and how to contribute to its tiny homes project and other efforts to end homelessness can be found by going to its website at aacaoi.com.