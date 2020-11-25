The Johnia Berry Memorial Toy Drive has gone virtual and is rushing toward its Dec. 6 delivery of gifts for area children in need at Christmas.
Sponsored by Food City, the toy drive is conducted annually in memory of Berry, a young East Tennessee State University graduate who was murdered by an intruder in her Knoxville apartment on Dec. 6, 2004.
Berry, who had moved to Knoxville to pursue a degree in child psychology, spent the evening prior to her murder wrapping Christmas gifts for children she worked with at the Little Bucs Child Care Center at ETSU where she had earned her bachelor’s degree in early education.
Her family later delivered those gifts and have conducted the toy drive in her memory every Christmas season since.
Because of the pandemic, this year’s drive is being conducted online at JohniaBerry.org.
Johnia’s mother Joan Berry said, “The pandemic has certainly made 2020 a year of unique challenges, but we feel the toy drive is as important as ever this year. The virtual option will allow us to safely continue to supply much-needed toys to area organizations as we’ve done for the last fifteen years.”
The drive kicked off Nov. 11 and will continue through Thursday, Dec. 3. Online donations may be made at JohniaBerry.org. Contributions are tax deductible and will be used to purchase and ship toys to schools and nonprofit agencies across East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to distribute to needy children at Christmas.
Berry family friend and Food City President and CEO Steve Smith said “Johnia was extremely passionate about helping children. Food City is proud to continue our sponsorship with this year’s virtual drive to provide thousands of toys to needy children in our area.”
The Berry family has selected a number of local agencies to receive toys this year, including Tri-State Children’s Home, Safe Passage Women’s Shelter, Community Help Center of Northeast Tennessee, Cumberland Mountain Community Services of Cedar Bluff, Va., ETSU’s Little Bucs, HOPE Center of Greeneville, local schools in Virginia and Tennessee and many others.
Smith said last year’s toy drive was one of the most successful in the project’s history, “thanks to the tremendous generosity of our loyal customers and associates.” He encouraged everyone to participate in this year’s virtual toy drive to meet an even greater need.
• Area Marines are gathering donations to meet a 300 percent increase in requests for their assistance with toys for Tri-Cities-area children in need at Christmas.
Officers working in partnership with the Marine Foundation Toys for Tots drive attributed the greater need to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other socioeconomic factors.
At the same time, the Marines’ current monetary donation procurement rate is 75% lower than it was at this time last year.
The Marines are reaching out to area businesses and private citizens who may wish to assist in the Tri Cities Toys for Tots program or to make a donation.
Details about the local Toys for Tots Campaign, including toy drop-off locations, can be found online at johnson.city.tn@toysfortots.org.
Donations may be made at the website or by mail to Marines Toys for Tots, 251 Don May Road, Johnson City, TN 37615.
For more information about how to assist in this year’s Toys for Tots campaign contact Gunnery Sgt. Jeff Sabins at 423-467-2198.
