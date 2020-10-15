With fall weather in the mountains as their backdrop, area golfers are teeing up for a round of much needed fundraising for three of the area’s best loved and most needed nonprofit service organizations.
Starting Friday, Oct. 16, on golf courses across Tennessee, including the Elizabethton Golf Course in Carter County, Isaiah 117 House will host its first statewide golf tournament to provide shelter, comfort, care and emotional support for children who are awaiting foster home placements.
Local sponsors include Lane Thompson Heating and Air, Acorn Electric, Carter County Bank, Johnson City Toyota and Johnson City Ford. All proceeds from the local tournament will go to the Isaiah 117 House in Carter County.
For those who would like to enjoy a day of golf and help a local child in what may be one the critical moment in their young life, registration will open at 11:30 a.m., lunch will be served at noon and the tournament will get underway with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The entry fee includes lunch, on-course refreshments, premium logo giveaways, door prizes and tournament prizes for the top three teams and course contest winners.
To learn more about Isaiah 117 House, visit www.isaiah117house.com. For more information about the tournament, contact Corey Payne at corey.payne@isaiah117house.com or 423-518-3800.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee’s 27th annual Golf Classic will be held Monday, Oct. 19, at the Blackthorn Club at The Ridges in Jonesborough.
Registration will open at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon and the tournament will start at 11.
CDC guidelines to limit potential spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 will be observed.
Support will help provide meals to food insecure people across the region.
For more information about the tournament, contact Kelsi Faulk at specialevents@netfoodbank.org or 423-279-0430, Ext 235.
The annual Dawn of Hope Golf Classic will play out Monday, Oct. 26, at the Johnson City Country Club.
Originally scheduled for May 4 and canceled during Tennessee’s COVID-19 ban on gatherings of 10 or more people, the tournament’s Oct. 26 play date will keep the decades-old tradition on course and provide some much-needed resources to the Dawn of Hope programs for adults with mental and developmental disabilities.
A two-person, select-shot tourney with open and co-ed divisions, the classic’s $120 entry fee includes breakfast and lunch, a commemorative golf towel and a chance at the tournament’s $10,000 grand prize for a hole in one.
Anyone who wishes to play or to support the tournament with any of several available sponsorship opportunities may contact Heather Mullins at 423-434-5600 or heathermullins@dawnofhope.com for information or to schedule a tee time. Registration may also be completed online at www.dawnofhope.com.
The 2020 Dawn of Hope Golf Classic will be dedicated in loving memory of Charles “Bud” Dugger, 1938-2020.
If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538, slegg@johnsoncitypress.com or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.