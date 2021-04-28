It’s not too late to get in on some fishing action for a good cause as the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter hosts an angler fundraiser on Saturday.
The fishing tournament is one of many fundraisers the shelter depends on to help fund the facility that provides care for all kinds of animals awaiting a forever home. More than half of the shelter’s $1 million annual operating costs come from donations and events like the fishing tournament.
The tournament begins at 7 a.m. Saturday at Boone Dam. The entry fee is $100 per boat with a maximum of two people per boat.
Participants will get a swag bag and for a small donation, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available after the weigh-in.
The weigh-in begins at 3 p.m.
Fish Limits
Each participate will be limited to five bass:
Large mouth bass, minimum size of 15 inches.
Smallmouth bass, minimum size of 15 inches.
Spotted bass, minimum size of 12 inches.
Dead fish will not be weighed.
There is a guaranteed $1,000 first prize, which is sponsored by attorney Derek Malcom. Other sponsors include Peoples Home Equity Morgage Lending and Century 21 Legacy.
For more information, call Marty White at 423-773-6688.