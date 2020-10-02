Local education officials have taken interest in a new state initiative that aims to strengthen educational practices for students with serious cognitive disabilities.
The Tennessee Department of Education was recently awarded a five-year, $5.5 million State Personnel Development Grant to bolster instructional methods for students with disabilities across the state, according to a Friday news release from the department.
The State Personnel Development Grants program, administered through the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs, works to help schools improve academic results for children with disabilities.
According to the Tennessee Department of Education, the new Teaching All Students grant will “build on the department’s previous grants and support teachers in providing students with disabilities with meaningful access to and participation in standards-aligned instruction.”
The grant will fund state training for high school teachers and staff, with the aim of building an “accessible learning environment for all students, with the goals of reducing the achievement gap and increasing the graduation rate and enrollment in postsecondary education and competitive integrated employment for students with complex needs.”
Washington County Schools Director Bill Flanary said officials there still need time to determine exactly what the new initiative will look like “by the time it reaches Washington County.”
But Flanary said officials there have taken an interest in the program as the district works to educate students with disabilities during the pandemic.
Washington County students have continued their studies remotely throughout the outbreak, but they will return to in-classroom instruction on Oct. 12 based on a review of COVID-19 cases in the county.
“This is particularly welcome news, given the difficulty we have had serving this student population over the course of the pandemic. I particularly like the focus on building a link between K-12 education and post-secondary schools,” he said Friday.
“So often, people think that post-secondary education is out of reach for disabled individuals, and that simply is not true.”
The Press also reached out to Johnson City Schools officials, but they could not be reached for comment.