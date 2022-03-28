Washington County commissioners voted Monday to approve a $2 million allocation to help secure grants to create a regional meat processing center in Telford.
The Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years, will operate the facility. Proponents say the center is expected to create 21 jobs and will most likely be located adjacent to the Jonesborough Flea Market off U.S. Highway 11E.
Commissioners approved county funding for the project based on three key stipulations:
• “For a 10-year term following the funding authorized by this resolution, Washington County will have a first right of refusal” in the event of any liquidation scenario involving the facility.
• In the event of any sale or transfer of the meat processing center or its ownership by Appalachian Producers Cooperative in the prescribed 10-year-period, the cooperative will be required refund the full $2 million to Washington County.
• “As a condition to any funding, Appalachian Producers Cooperative will cooperate with Washington County to allow for Washington County’s due diligence.”
Earlier in the evening, commissioners heard comments from the public concerning the meat processing center. Freddy Gonzalez, Johnson City, told commissioners that while he thinks the project is needed, he believes funding it with tax dollars is “morally wrong and ethically wrong.”
Anthony Shelton, who serves as a University of Tennessee agriculture extension agent in Washington County, said in his 16 years in that role he has not seen another project obtain the “level of excitement” as has the local meat processing center.
He said UT is also looking at the cooperative’s plan for the center’s operation as a possible model for other processing facilities in the state.
Dana Young, a farming educator whose family farm in the county dates back to 1778, said the meat processing center is “a good investment for the county” and one that could help “perpetuate” the tradition of family farming in the county.
In other business:
• Commissioners received the retirement notice of Washington County Highway Superintendent John. B. Deakins Jr., who is stepping down in May. He has served in that role since being appointed by commissioners in 1992.
• Commissioners heard an update on the county’s ongoing lawsuit against BrightRidge regarding a zoning dispute in the Limestone community.
Chancellor John Rambo issued a judgment on March 14 ruling that a bitcoin operation on property owned by BrightRidge in the Limestone area does not conform with the proper use allowed under Washington County’s zoning regulations.
He ruled that Red Dog Technologies LLC’s “blockchain verification data” operation at 144 Bailey Road does not meet the definition of a public utility as outlined in the county’s zoning rules.
County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson told commissioners the county will ask for a final judgment when the court meets on April 18 to set a bond for Red Dog while the case is being appealed to a higher court. She said the county’s position is Red Dog is continuing to “enrich itself” while the case is under appeal.
Wilkinson also added the lawsuit is being watched by attorneys nationwide since the Washington Post and other media outlets have reported about the bitcoin operation and the possible precedent-setting lawsuit.
• Sheriff Keith Sexton told commissioners he plans to have “a fix” in place soon to settle an unpaid $2 million medical bill he inherited from the previous administration for inmate health care at the county’s Detention Center. Sexton said he planned to meet with the county’s contracted health provider later this week to calculate a final cost for the billings.
Sexton said there had been no payment plan or money budgeted in the sheriff’s office before he was appointed to deal with the inmate health bills from Ballad.
The sheriff said he has since worked with the county mayor’s office and officials with Ballad to reduce those costs by half. He said he has also “implemented a system to track inmate medical bills” and the “process has been revamped.”