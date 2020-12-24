HAMPTON — The Tri-Cities has its very own New Year’s Day tradition and it is the Frostbite Sailboat Race at Watauga Lake.
The 21st running of this colorful but chilly event will start at 2 p.m. on the waters off Lakeshore Marina. The racers head up the lake to Watauga Point and then race back down to the start. There are plenty of places to pull off U.S. Highway 321 to get various perspectives of the progress of the boats and enjoy the competition on a winter’s day. The long range weather forecast is a high around 43 and a chance of snow.
That may not sound too bad for an early winter day in the mountains, but race captain Greg Henry is a rather new member who is coming up from his home in Florida for the race. “I know there has been all sorts of different weather for the Frostbite, from the rather balmy 60’s to as cold as the teens. Last year’s weather wasn’t too bad.”
Henry said that even though he is rather new as race captain, he will have capable help from his experienced hand Jim Little. Henry said Little is even trying to improve logistics for the event by use of a pontoon boat this year.
The race is organized by the Watauga Lake Sailing Club and the Frostbite is the kickoff for the club’s annual competition and is well attended by the club’s more than 80 members from around the region.
The Frostbite will also work to make sure that the COVID-19 safety precautions are followed. Social distancing and facemark wearing for public gatherings, including registration and skipper’s meeting will be required. Boat captains will establish appropriate on-board requirements for crew members, including those on board the Race Committee pontoon boat.