With school coming to a close and businesses hiring now that restrictions are being eased from the pandemic, there has never been a better time for team building.
If you are a business looking to strengthen your team or a family wanting to build trust, Greenwood Challenge offers a unique opportunity to do just that.
Greenwood Challenge is a therapeutic ropes course offered by Frontier Health to provide team-building opportunities for youth and adult groups by encouraging participants to actively connect and work together to solve problems and achieve goals.
The ropes course which includes new additions to our Vertical Challenge Course and Leap of Faith has team initiatives and low and high ropes course elements, set in a beautiful outdoor environment. Programs are available for groups both inside Frontier Health and from the community.
There are no special skills required, and everyone is encouraged to participate at their level of comfort. The ropes course is professionally inspected and permitted, and staff are professionally trained and certified in the proper use of equipment and facilitation of activities.
Advanced booking is required for all groups. For more information about the Greenwood Challenge, contact us at greenwood_ropes@frontierhealth.org or 232-2700. Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GreenwoodChallenge.
Contributed to the Press.