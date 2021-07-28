ELIZABETHTON — This Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams concert will feature the group From the Edge. Elizabethton Recreation Manager David Nanney said “we are very excited to have this awesome local group with us this Saturday night.”
From the Edge is a new rock n’ roll cover band with members from East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The band is influenced by Journey, Fleetwood Mac, Prince, 80’s hair bands, Eagles, Pretenders, Bryan Adams and more of the preferred 80’s music. The band provides an eclectic mix of Southern rock and country.
“Come on down to the Covered Bridge Park on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bring you lawn chair and sit back and enjoy a fantastic free concert,” Nanney said.