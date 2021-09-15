Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater welcomes From the EDGE on Thursday for this season’s final concert.
About the band
The Southwest Virginia band describes themselves as party rock and roll with a taste of twisted country. Entertaining stage antics and excellent musicianship combined with plenty of cover tunes and audience participation will make people of all ages want to sing along and dance the night away.
Their favorite covers come from Journey, Fleetwood Mac, a variety of '80s hair bands, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, and many others from their 300-song catalog. This group performed at festivals, marinas, clubs and special events in Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama and Florida this summer.
If you go
The free concert will be held 7-9 p.m. at MPCC, 510 Bert St. The stage will face the tiered amphitheater below the famous Doughboy statue and veterans memorial plaza. Seating is open on the surrounding grassy areas, so blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Concessions will be on site. Free parking is available at the center and the Municipal & Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.
This year’s concert series was sponsored by Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
For more information, call 423-283-5827.