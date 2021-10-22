The Friends of the Johnson City Public Library will hold a book sale on Oct. 30 and 31 to raise funds to help support the library’s work.
The sale will be on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 1-3 p.m. in the library’s Jones Meeting Room.
The Sunday sale includes a special $5 per bag deal. Bags are provided at the sale for those who need them.
Something for everyone
The sale features thousands of donated items. Friends member Elisabeth Dubberley said, “I love seeing the wide variety of materials and genres at our book sales. You can find all sorts of hidden gems, from fiction and nonfiction books, audiobooks, to DVDs and CDs. There is something for everyone.”
Buy books, support the library
Along with finding hidden gems, the sale offers people a chance to support their local library. All proceeds from the sale go to furthering Johnson City Public Library’s work.
Paperbacks cost $1 and hardbacks cost $3; children’s books are four for $1 and children’s chapter books are two for $1. CDs are four for $1 and DVDs are $1 each. People can also purchase a library tote bag full of books for $25.
In addition to the public Saturday and Sunday sales, Friends of the Library members are invited to a preview sale on Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
About Friends of the JCPL
The Friends of the Johnson City Public Library is a group of volunteers dedicated to the welfare and promotion of the library. Anyone can sign up to become a Friends member online at jcpl.org/friends or in-person at the book sale. Email friends@jcpl.org for more information about the Friends or the book sale.
Visit jcpl.org, call 423-434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard St. to learn more about Johnson City Public Library. Like Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram to receive daily updates on library collections, programs and services.