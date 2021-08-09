Senator Rusty Crowe and Representative John Holsclaw Jr. presented a state appropriation of $200,000 to the Friends of the Bonnie Kate on Monday to help fund ongoing renovations to the 1926-era movie theater. On hand for the presentation were Friends of the Bonnie Kate members and legislators. From left to right are: Deacon Bowers, Kathy Campbell, Pam Huber, Susan Hathaway, Sen. Rusty Crowe, Rep. John Holsclaw Jr., Jeff Treadway, Rachel McCann, Bill Carter and John Huber.