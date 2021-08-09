ELIZABETHTON — Monday was a good day for the Friends of Bonnie Kate. Sen. Rusty Crowe and Rep. John Holsclaw Jr. came to the Downtown Elizabethton movie theater to present a $200,0000 check
The money is a state government special appropriation to support the efforts of the Friends of Bonnie Kate to restore and renovate the 1926-era theater. Crowe told the Friends that Holsclaw “pushed like crazy” to obtain the entire $200,000 donation. “It is really an investment in our future,” Crowe said.
Friends member John Huber said the state funds will be used to work on several projects, including renovating rooms on the second floor, new front windows and redoing the front of the theater.
Huber said a lot of previous money raised for the Bonnie Kate went into things that weren’t so visible to the public, such as a new fire sprinkler system and a new roof. With the next project, Huber said the public will be able to see some of the progress being made, especially with the front of the theater and the windows.
Huber said the goal of the Friends of the Bonnie Kate is to have the old theater in good shape for its 100th birthday in 2026.