ELIZABETHTON — Flames destroyed the Valley Forge Fire Station on Friday night. By dawn, there was nothing left of the fire station at 3961 Highway 19E, which has served the community and provided fire protection since 1954.
Why was there no news on Saturday morning about the fire? Because the fire station provided its final service to the community on Friday night by providing some intensive fire and smoke training for the volunteer fire firefighters, the destruction of the station makes way for the new station that will replace it.
Carter County Emergency Management Agency Director Billy Harrell said the firefighters were able to get the last bit of use out of the old building. “Chief Chris Isaacs said they trained all night. They didn’t leave to cleanup until 6 a.m. on Saturday.”
The fire station was a substation of the Hampton-Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department. The members of the department have been working and preparing for years to locate a more efficient station in Valley Forge, including conducting numerous fundraisers and one final meeting with the Carter County Commission on Dec. 13, 2021. At that meeting, the commission voted to provide $150,000 in funding towards a new fire station. The vote was taken after the Budget Committee had approved the request a week before.
With the knowledge that the land was under the department’s control and the county’s funding assured, the fire department got ready for preparing the way for the new station. Harrell said the fire department had removed all items of value, or items that could be dangerous in a training exercise. He said a crane removed the roof, and when everything was ready, the final day of the station was devoted to some intense training.
The new station will house four vehicles: two pump trucks, a tanker, and a quick response truck. That configuration will allow for response to multiple calls at any time
The County Commissioners were assured in December that these quicker response times will impact homeowner’s fire insurance rates in Valley Forge through a better evaluation from the Insurance Service Office.