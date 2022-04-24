Voters in Washington County will face fewer steps to cast their ballots starting Monday.
In an effort to make voting more convenient, officials moved the Freedom Hall early voting site from the cafeteria to the gym, a short walk from a more convenient parking lot.
Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said Johnson City commissioners allowed the move after several complaints that voting at the Freedom Hall site was too far of a walk for people with disabilities.
“They used to have to walk down a long, concrete hallway to get there,” Jones said. “We had several people who were on canes, and we’ve taken wheelchairs out to them to help them in.”
The new location in the gym is just inside the outside doors, near Freedom Hall’s indoor pool.
The early voting period for the primaries for county offices is now more than half finished. It continues until Thursday.
The Washington County early voting sites open this week are:
- The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grace Lane, Jonesborough. Open weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Crossroad Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon
- Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City. Open weekdays 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
