BLOUNTVILLE — The old saying that “there’s no such thing as a free lunch” soon might ring true once again in many public schools in the region and nationwide.
Amber Anderson, supervisor of school nutrition for Sullivan County Schools, and Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyne Rafalowski said unless federal lawmakers extend a free lunch and free breakfast program in public schools, the 2022-23 school year will be a tough one for those with marginal ability to pay for school meals.
“This is going to be a big change for our school district, for all school districts,” Rafalowski said. “Everybody needs to know what’s coming.”
Rafalwoski and Anderson said the 2022-23 applications are still being compiled and reviewed by federal and state authorities.
Those who qualify by June 30, 2022, through the Department of Human Services will have to qualify again for the new school year but will have 30 days after the start of school in early August to continue free or reduced meals.
“We’re starting to see an increase (in applications for and granting of direct certification), but not near as much as before,” Anderson said.
Sullivan County Board of Education member Mary Rouse, a former principal, said bluntly that hungry students don’t learn well and such an abrupt change will be tough on many families.
On one hand is the $11 billion cost of the program nationwide, Anderson said. On the other are families who teeter on the edge of being eligible for free or reduced lunches and will have to reapply for that status as their temporary federal unemployment payments, which made them ineligible for food stamp benefits, have gone away.
In a presentation to the board of education, Anderson said the school system needs to brace for the end of free breakfasts and lunches for all students, as well as changes that have reduced the number of schools that are community eligibility provision-eligible.
If the nationwide program ends and no more students are directly certified, only Bluff City, Central Heights Elementary schools and Sullivan East Middle will remain eligible.
Anderson said direct certification includes SNAP — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — known as food stamps, and the TNAF — Temporary Nutrition Assistance Program — which is known as Families First in Tennessee.
Also automatically eligible are foster children and students who meet the federal definition of homeless, explained Kingsport City Schools Supervisor of School Nutrition Services Jennifer Walker in an interview on Thursday.
“We (school nutrition officials) are all trying to find kids who have SNAP benefits,” Walker said Thursday.
Walker and Anderson said an issue in that search is the federal government no longer allows Social Security numbers to be used, meaning that if a student uses a slightly different name or different mailing address, it is more difficult to get the student listed as certified.
“Because we have been feeding everyone at no cost, they didn’t reapply,” Walker said. Now, however, the free meals would stop in most schools unless Congress acts.
“The CEP program is part of the Healthy Hunger-Free Act,” Walker said, adding that her counterparts Anderson in Sullivan County Schools and Mandy Kenner in Hawkins County Schools face the same dilemma.
“To qualify, schools must have a certain percentage of their enrollment as identified students in poverty (ISP),” she said. “ISP uses programs like SNAP and TNAF, or they are homeless or in foster care. Kingsport calculated ISP for the district in 2020 and can continue to use these numbers for two more years before we recertify as long as school zoning stays the same.”
However, Walker said aside from students maybe not getting meals at schools are supply chain issues making it impossible to get everything the federal government requires for school meals, such as 80% whole grain items.
“I spend a couple of hours every week just trying to find substitutes for the things we’ve tried to get (but) we can’t get,” Walker said. “We’re all dealing with the same thing.”
Walker and Anderson were among school nutrition officials who attended a Legislative Action Conference in Washington, D.C., back in March, meeting with Sens. John Haggerty and Marsha Blackburn, both Tennessee Republicans.
“As of right now, Congress has said no to extending anything,” Walker said, although the failure of the waivers to get funding in omnibus legislation has been followed by a proposal to make the waivers for free meals permanent.
“Our biggest concern is it’s going to blindside people,” Walker said.
To that end, Walker said folks who want the free meal waivers extended can go to a Feeding America website and get more information about sending their comment to federal lawmakers online at bit.ly/381HUuo.