The Monday Club of Johnson City has opened a “Little Free Library” at Willow Springs Park.
What’s a Little Free Library?
A Little Free Library is a free book-sharing box where anyone may take a book or share a book. It functions on the honor system. You do not need to share a book in order to take one, but of course, all books placed in the box are appreciated.
Who can use it?
The little library is open for both children and adults to enjoy. Carol Dubay, chairman of the Johnson City Monday Club’s Arts and Culture Committee, said, “My hope is that children and adults will take advantage of this library by not only taking books for their reading pleasure but also by bringing books to lend to the library. I love to read and feel like everyone should have access to books, especially children. I’ve heard Rebecca Henderson, a fellow club member, say many times that a child that loves to read will be a successful adult.”
Why a Little Free Library?
Patricia Williams, the 2020-2021 Monday Club of Johnson City president, said this was a fitting service activity for the Monday Club. This organization helped both found and purchase the first building of the Johnson City Library in 1895. The Monday Club continues its support of the Johnson City Public Library and follows the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ legacy of starting and supporting libraries all over the world.
Want to know more?
For more information regarding the Little Free Library at Willow Springs Park, please contact Carol Dubay at 423-431-8473.
What’s the history of the Monday Club of Johnson City?
The Monday Club of Johnson City is affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Tennessee and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
The club’s object is to promote intellectual and social culture and to encourage involvement in civic improvements, including supporting the Johnson City Public Library.
In 1892, 10 women with mutual cultural interests formed the Ladies Reading Circle. Their purpose was to study art, history, and literature. The following year the same group re-organized as the Monday Club of Johnson City. The club was recognized as a charter member of the Tennessee Federation of women’s clubs in 1896 and in 1914 became a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
The Monday Club of Johnson City formed the nucleus of the first Johnson City Public Library, paid for the first building and purchased many of its books. The club began the first garbage pickup program in Johnson City, the first school lunch program, established a dental program in the elementary schools, and organized a tonsillectomy clinic in partnership with East Tennessee State University Health Department.
Currently the club volunteer service includes Veterans Hospital events, the Salvation Army, special projects, community improvement projects, reading programs, short story and adult poetry contests and a youth poetry contest.