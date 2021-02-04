East Tennessee State University is providing free drop-in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing to students, faculty and staff through the end of April.

The testing will be available at various campus locations on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The initiative is an effort to increase the amount of asymptomatic testing being done among the campus community.

For those experiencing symptoms, you're encouraged to call the University Health Center at (423) 493-4225 to arrange for testing. Testing is also available at the university's drive-through clinic located in the ETSU parking garage, which provides results in 24 hours. Appointments are required, and can be scheduled at etsuhealth.org.

“It is important that not only our campus, but our wider community have access to COVID-19 testing and our drop-in testing initiative is our latest effort to make sure testing is convenient for our on-campus residents, faculty and staff,” Dr. Leigh Johnson, ETSU Health director of COVID-19 response and member of the ETSU Medical Response Team said in a release. “It only takes a few minutes to drop in, get your test and continue your day. We appreciate those who are participating so that we can appropriately track any asymptomatic cases, which may be more common among young, healthy individuals.”

Testing is available at the Sherrod Library, D.P. Culp Student Center, Governors Hall and Basler Center for Physical Activity (CPA). An up-to-date schedule is available at etsu.edu/covidtesting.