ELIZABETHTON — Music lovers in the area got some good news this week when the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department announced it was extending its free concerts, the Covered Bridge Jams, through September.
The concerts normally take place every Saturday evening during the warm months of the year, but for most of this year, the guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) meant the cancellation of all the events until a special group of concerts was put together for August.
Now the plan is to run the concerts through September. The only Saturday in September with a concert not scheduled will be Sept. 12, when the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life event takes place in the Covered Bridge Park.
First up in September will be the bluegrass and gospel group Hollow Ground.
Concert-goers are asked to bring their own lawn chair or blanket because there will be no bleacher seating. Guests are asked to remain more than six feet away from people who are not in their immediate household.
The Parks and Recreation Department also encourages everyone to wear a facemask in compliance with the recent extension of the Carter County General Order on protective masks.
Inclement weather updates are available on the department’s Facebook page.