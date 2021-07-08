ELIZABETHTON — Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will hold its grand opening on Friday morning.
“The family-friendly atmosphere in Elizabethton, as well as the close proximity to many different retail businesses and restaurants on Elk Avenue, makes the area a great next stop for Freddy’s. We’re truly looking forward to getting to know and serving the Elizabethton community,” Bob Rasberry, franchise owner, said.
As a countdown to the grand opening, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon, with all of the new employees of the restaurant taking part. “This is an exciting time for our community to welcome Freddy’s. We are excited to see them in such a great location and can’t wait to enjoy their delicious food. Come and see them,” Joy McCray, Chamber executive director, said.
The restaurant is located at 1512 W. Elk Ave., directly across the street from Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Freddy’s was co-founded in 2002 by brothers Bill and Randy Simon and their friend and business partner, Scott Redler. The three men named their restaurant after Bill and Randy’s father, Freddy Simon, a World War II veteran. Today Freddy’s has restaurants from coast to coast.