ELIZABETHTON — Although Monday started off a bit chilly for this time of year, it did not stop some hardy young people from going to the Franklin Pool for the opening of the pool for the season.
The pool is operated by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and is located in the Joe LaPorte Recreation Facility, a 3.9-acre park located on West Elk Avenue between Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
There will probably be good attendance at the pool this summer since, it was closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"After being closed last year, we are thrilled to be able offer our citizens a relaxing day at the pool once again,” said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. “The Franklin Pool offers a splash pad, two diving boards, and two newly renovated tennis and pickle ball courts, so be sure to give us a visit this summer.”
The pool will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-5:30 p.m.
Admission is $3 per person; children under 5 are admitted free with a paying adult. Party reservations and season passes are available by calling 547-6280.