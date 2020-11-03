Incumbent Todd Fowler had a strong lead as of press time Tuesday in the race for the Johnson City Commission.
With 11,710 votes, Fowler and Vice Mayor Joe Wise, who was the third-highest vote-getter as of press time with 8,569 voters, were poised to keep their seats on the City Commission.
Challenger Aaron Murphy, the executive director of Good Samaritan Ministries, received the second-highest number votes, meaning he’s likely to take the third open seat on the body. Murphy had 9,509 votes as of press time.
These results take into account tallies from Washington, Carter and Sullivan counties. All 35 precincts in Washington County were reporting incomplete results. Washington County was reporting a voter turnout of 70.04%.
In total, eight candidates were vying for three open seats on the Johnson City Commission this year.
The results of the remaining candidates were as follows:
• Turney Williams: 7,070
• Deborah Harley-McClaskey: 6,422
• Jeff Clark: 5,920
• Alona Norwood: 4,406
• Kyle Beagle: 4,252
Commissioner Larry Calhoun opted not to run for election to his seat this year, which he was appointed to following the death of Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin in 2018.
Fowler, a sports medicine doctor, has lived in Johnson City since 1993 and was recruited to the area by Watauga Orthopedics, where he has worked for about 27 years. He also serves on the Republican State Executive Committee.
Fowler was elected to the City Commission in 2016 and has pointed to the importance of retaining and recruiting people to the area, which has suffered from stagnant population growth.
A 2004 graduate of East Tennessee State University, Murphy worked in several states as a field engineer for Robins & Morton before ultimately enrolling in Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan University in 2009 to pursue a master’s degree in ministry.
Murphy has emphasized the importance of unity in his run for the city board and has touted his work at Good Samaritan Ministries, where the candidate said he’s led his team through tens of thousands of homeless prevention cases over the years.
Wise, who was also elected to the City Commission in 2016, is a graduate of Milligan University and owns a business in Johnson City.
Before winning a seat on the City Commission, Wise was a member of the Washington County Commission and served as chair of the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission.