ELIZABETHTON — It is that time of year again. The time of a new beginning, new life and new growth. Along with the blooming of the dogwoods and the redbuds, there is a bright display of new growth in four storefronts in Downtown Elizabethton until the First Friday in May, which is May 7.
That display is the ElizAllianceTeen Art Mini-Murals Project. Nash Acuna president of the Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance said the project began back in September 2020. She said the vision of the project was to promote the four arts that the alliance supports: visual, musical, literary and performing.
“As president, one of my initiatives is to build up the youth artists in our community,” Acuna said. “I reached out to some of my former and current private art students. They jumped on the opportunity to express their personal styles as they related to the art form they were given.”
The four artists who participated in the project range in age from 13 to 15. These young artists are: Emme Johnson, 14; Mia McIntire, 13; Ethan Tolley, 15; and Kai Whitehead, 13.
Acuna described how the art exhibit was created: “Each artist was tasked with submitting an initial design in square format that allowed them to determine their vision. The final pieces, which were done on 4'x4' wood boards, are colorful, engaging and captivating. Their artists statements make us realize that our teens have something deep and meaningful to say. We at the ElizAlliance feel strongly that investing in our youth and bringing them into the arts community will strengthen our collective futures.
“We are grateful to the four amazing businesses who have stepped up to host these murals March through May. The Elizabethton Chamber, The Coffee Company, Riverside Taphouse and Sweetsie Treatz all welcome the public to come by and take a picture with these stunning works of art. ElizAlliance is doing a giveaway each month for those who do so and the details of that are listed on our Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/elizalliance).”