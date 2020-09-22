The Leadership Tennessee class VIII has been announced and will include participants from Northeast Tennessee region, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
This will be the eighth Leadership Tennessee class to be convened for the 2020–2021 year. The program was developed to empower local leaders across the state to collaborate and develop ideas to help solve the biggest issues that face our state.
This year 38 participants were selected from across the state, and four class members will be involved from our own region. Northeast Tennessee contributors will include:
- Julie Bennett, Vice President & General Counsel, Bristol Motor Speedway
- Adam Dickson, Center Supervisor, Langston Centre
- Dr. Linda Latimer, ETSU Board of Trustees, College of American Pathologists Fellow and American Society of Clinical Pathologists Fellow.
- Dr. Robert Pack, Executive Director of ETSU’s Addiction Science Center