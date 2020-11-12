ELIZABETHTON — So far, four individuals have indicated they would like to complete the unexpired term of Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett, who died in office back in August.
While more candidates are expected to express their interest in being considered for the unexpired term, some may be content to wait until the special mayoral selection meeting is held on Nov. 23, since candidates for the office may be nominated from the floor of the County Commission meeting.
The four who have indicated their interest are Devon L. Buck; Michael V. Ensor; David Miller, a former county commissioner; and Patty Woodby, the interim mayor. Those wishing to indicate their interest have until noon on Wednesday Nov. 18. The documents are delivered to the office of the county clerk.
The information provided by these candidates will be forwarded to the 24 county commissioners after the Nov. 18 deadline. In addition to these, any registered voter in the county may submit any qualified individual’s name for consideration to be mayor. These recommendations should be written and given to Travis Hill, the acting chairman of the Carter County Commission. His email address is travis.hill@cartercountytn.gov.
The special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. With the spike in cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the meeting has been changed from an in-person meeting at Hampton High School to a Zoom electronic meeting. Live public access to the meeting will be available by toll-free telephone call in to 1-877-853-5257, on the internet by visiting https://zoom.us/j/4787669850 or through the Zoom mobile app by logging into your Zoom app and entering Meeting ID 478-766-9850.
Nominations for the position are made from the floor by the county commissioners.
Any qualified citizen may be nominated, whether or not they submitted the applications to the county clerk or letters to the acting chairman of the County Commission.
For more information, contact the county clerk’s office at 542-1814.