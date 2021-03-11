Four Ashley Academy students were awarded first place in the annual Daughters of the American Revolution essay competition, and will advance to the state competition.
Fifth-grade student Travis Glisson, sixth-grade student Darian Azima, seventh-grader Deakin Shipley and eighth-grade student Larenzo Jeter were awarded.
Each student was given a set of guidelines and wrote about the Boston Massacre that occurred on March 5, 1770. Students were asked to imagine that they were living in Boston and, after witnessing the events of March 5, describe their families’ discussions about the Boston Massacre and what role it played in organizing the colonists against the British king and parliament.
Essays were judged for historical accuracy, adherence to the topic, organization of materials, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation and neatness. Each winner received a bronze medal from the Ann Robertson chapter of the DAR.
“It is exciting to win first place and advance to the next round,” Jeter said. “Winning the essay in our region brings notoriety to Ashley Academy. Having all of us win demonstrates the kind of student leaders and writers Ashley produces.”
“Winning this award meant a lot to me,” Glisson said. “My older brother didn’t think I could do it. I wanted to prove him wrong, and I did.”
Shipley loves history and said he thought the topic was engaging.
“Some people do not think that history matters, but it does,” Shipley said. “It is very important for us to understand the past, what our country has gone through, and learn from the past. Learning from the past helps keep us from making the same mistakes.”
Azima said history wasn’t his favorite subject, so he just tried his best, hoping to do well and represent his school.
Headmaster Ramona Marr said she was “extremely proud of all of our students that competed and am excited that these four remarkable students will be representing Ashley Academy at the next level of the competition.”
Ashley Academy has had two state winners in the past seven years. Winners of the state competition in Nashville will advance to the national competition where students can earn scholarship money for college.