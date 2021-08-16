ETSU Research Corporation CEO David Golden has announced the appointments of Dave Clark, Stephen Marshall, Raina Wiseman and William Heise to the innovation agency.
“The ETSU Research Corporation is already taking action on campus and in the region, promoting world-class innovation in a rural setting,” Golden said. “Each new appointee has a dedicated history of expertise and a passion for the university, which will support the corporation during the initial development phase and well into the future. I’m confident in their abilities, and I’m excited to see our team expand and support the region.”
Clark joins as the vice president for entrepreneurial ecosystem development. He is the president of Clark & Company, a real estate development and construction company, and is a founder of TSG Innovation Group working through the Entrepreneurial Alliance of the Appalachian Highlands to develop start-ups. Additionally, he has been a founder or principal in over 15 start-up companies, including IT, SaaS, medical services, venture investment and management consulting. Clark has held various leadership roles, including being elected to a four-year term to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and holds a master of public administration degree from Princeton University.
Marshall will serve the Research Corporation as chief marketing officer. He is a professor in the ETSU Department of Media and Communication and formerly served as department chair. Marshall spent two years as Adobe’s global industry expert in higher education, collaborating with hundreds of universities on digital experience and digital literacy. He is also an enterprise-level digital marketing corporate trainer for Adobe Digital Learning Services. In addition, he has been an employee or a marketing consultant for companies such as Nielsen, Siren Marine, Creative Energy, Coca-Cola, Pal’s Sudden Service and more. Marshall holds a Ph.D. from the University of Florida.
Wiseman joins as the director of operations and marketing. She has worked with ETSU’s Roan Scholars Leadership Program and University Relations, the Niswonger Foundation and as executive editor for the East Tennessean. Most recently, she was the marketing coordinator at Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton, North Carolina. Wiseman is an alumna of ETSU with a master’s degree in brand and media strategy and a bachelor’s degree in media and communication. She is also an inaugural member of ETSU’s 1911 Society, which recognizes the university’s most notable graduates.
Heise joins as a Research Corporation fellow. A professor of practice in ETSU’s College of Business and Technology, Heise’s background includes working for Eastman Chemical Company for 28 years in engineering, research and development, business strategy and development, corporate sustainability and innovation management. He has a passion for integrating real-world strategy problems into experiential learning, working with many local nonprofit and for-profit clients. He also currently serves as the director for STRIVE (Startup Training Resources to Inspire Veteran Entrepreneurship), a program that provides training and resources to veterans interested in starting their own businesses. He obtained his Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Auburn University and undergraduate engineering degree from the University of Dayton.
The ETSU Research Corporation launched in January 2021 with a mission is to connect, convene and create world-class innovation in a rural setting. It serves to enrich the university’s culture of research on campus through internal and external partnership opportunities and by assisting in innovation and economic development in Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Recognizing the accelerating demand for environmental, social and corporate governance leadership, the Research Corporation is focused on driving meaningful collaboration and innovation in this space for higher education, the Appalachian Highlands and beyond. Learn more about the ETSU Research Corporation at etsurc.org.
