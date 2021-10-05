FoundersForge, a local non-profit focused on supporting entrepreneurship in the region, was selected as one of only two Tennessee organizations to receive $50,000 in funding through the U.S. Small Business Association’s Growth Accelerator Fund Competition.
The SBA awards funds to accelerate and incubate projects involving targeted assistance across the country to STEM/R&D entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups, including women, people of color, rural and veteran participants.
Out of the 84 nationwide prize winners in the SBA’s Growth Accelerator Fund Competition, FoundersForge and Chattanooga’s CoLab accepted the award to launch diverse programs within the Appalachian Region.
“I am proud to announce the winners of the 2021 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition and SBIR Catalyst prize competition," said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.
"This year’s cohort of winners emphasizes our commitment to equity. Our awardees have innovative plans to support underserved entrepreneurs, including women, people of color and individuals from underrepresented geographic areas.”
FoundersForge plans to use these funds to develop a program to continue the support they currently provide to early stage entrepreneurs.
This new program, The Foundry Growth Accelerator, will help startups continue to grow after they launch and prepare for potential funding. This program is also focused on diversity and inclusion across our region with a strong focus on providing support to rural entrepreneurs.
"FoundersForge is very excited to be one of only two Tennessee organizations in the country to receive this award," said David Nelson, Director of FoundersForge. "We are also excited to expand the programming we offer to later stage startups in order to help our region's companies succeed and grow.
"By providing high-impact programming at each stage of the entrepreneurial journey, FoundersForge will be providing the support our startups need to achieve success."