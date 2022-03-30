The Conservative Coalition at East Tennessee State University will be hosting a forum with the eight candidates running for Washington County General Sessions Court Judge on Monday.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. in Room 219 of the D.P. Culp Center at East Tennessee State University.
The format will allow each candidate 5 minutes to offer opening statements and talk about their campaign platforms before proceeding into a round of questioning by coalition members on topics covering jurisprudence, sentencing, court administration and ethics.
The forum will end with questions from the audience.