A former detention officer in Washington County was arrested earlier this month following an investigation by 1st Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin.
According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon R. Ramsey, 29, was arrested on one count of assault and one count of official misconduct. Ramsey turned himself in on Sept. 15, and was released on $3,000 bond.
He was fired following an internal investigation after officers who witnessed an incident, the nature of which was not specified, reported it to jail supervision.
The investigation was turned over to the district attorney general, and a Washington County grand jury returned a true bill.
Ramsey will appear in court later this year.