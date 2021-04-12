ELIZABETHTON — Jean-Claude Eric Hardin, 42, a former teacher with the Carter County School System, entered guilty pleas in Criminal Court last week on charges of theft and forgery on incidents involving funds from Unaka High School’s meat processing program, where customers brought livestock to the school to be slaughtered by students. The customers paid a fee for this service.
When cash shortages in the program were discovered by school officials, an investigation began with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. In July 2019, Hardin was indicted by a Carter County grand jury on one count of theft over $1,000, six counts of forgery, and one count of official misconduct.
Hardin appeared before Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street on Thursday. In a plea agreement, Hardin pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of theft under $1,000 instead of theft over $1,000. He also pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted forgery instead of forgery. The other charges of official misconduct and five counts of forgery were dismissed.
Hardin was granted judicial diversion. On the theft charge, Hardin was placed on probation from April 8, 2021 until April 6, 2022. On the attempted forgery charge, Hardin was placed on probation from April 6, 2022 until April 4, 2023.
Hardin was also ordered to pay $1,865 in restitution to the Carter County School System. That restitution was paid in full April 8.